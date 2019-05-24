Over 15,000 votes cast through postal ballots in Delhi

Over 15,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the national capital for the polls including 131 in the NOTA category.

According to data shared by the Chief Electoral Office, a total of 15, 235 votes were cast through postal ballots.

The maximum postal ballots - 4,514 votes - were counted in West followed by North East at 3,429 votes.

West Delhi received the maximum number of (NOTA) votes through postal ballots at 54.

North West Delhi received the least number of postal ballots at 1,120 including 11 NOTA votes.

While East Delhi and received 1,507 and 1,485 postal ballots, Chandni Chowk and South Delhi received 1,469 and 1,711 postal ballots respectively.

According to the Election Commission's norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty and those who are posted outside

