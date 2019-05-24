JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Over 45,000 voters chose NOTA in Delhi, number up by 6,200 compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Guar seed futures rise by Rs 19.5 per 10 quintal
Business Standard

Over 15,000 votes cast through postal ballots in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 15,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the national capital for the Lok Sabha polls including 131 in the NOTA category.

According to data shared by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office, a total of 15, 235 votes were cast through postal ballots.

The maximum postal ballots - 4,514 votes - were counted in West Delhi followed by North East Delhi at 3,429 votes.

West Delhi received the maximum number of None of The Above (NOTA) votes through postal ballots at 54.

North West Delhi received the least number of postal ballots at 1,120 including 11 NOTA votes.

While East Delhi and New Delhi received 1,507 and 1,485 postal ballots, Chandni Chowk and South Delhi received 1,469 and 1,711 postal ballots respectively.

According to the Election Commission's norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty and those who are posted outside India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements