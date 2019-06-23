Over 20 stray dogs culled inT'gana by "civic workers"

As many as 22 stray dogs have been culled allegedly by civic workers in district following which a case has been registered, police said Sunday.

The stray dogs were killed on Wednesday last by using sticks with poisonous needles despite some locals opposing the move of municipal authorities, a told over phone based on a complaint lodged by a local resident.

The killed dogs were then buried in the municipal dump yard, the said adding following the complaint the veterinary surgeons conducted post-mortem on the carcasses of dogs and are now awaiting a report besides the samples were sent for forensic examination to know the exact cause of the death.

Following a complaint by the local resident, a case was registered under IPC Section 429 (killing or maiming animals) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act over the killing of stray dogs and a notice has also been sent to the civic authorities seeking their response, the added.

