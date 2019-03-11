Over 3 lakh items of clothing donated, Guinness world record created in Udaipur

A campaign by a member of the erstwhile royal family of has received over 3 lakh items of clothing, creating a world record for the largest collection of clothes for donation, a press release claimed.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, received the certificate from an of the Book of World Records-UK at on Sunday, it said.

He started the 'Vastradan' campaign under which over 3,29,250 pieces of from over 76,000 donors were collected and distributed to the needy, the release said.

The campaign reached out to over 120 schools, 15 colleges and around 30 NGOs, it said.

"I started the campaign as an innovative exercise in giving. I could have asked some organisations to fund the same, but I wanted the citizens, young boys and girls of the city to show what a large heart they have," Mewar said in the release.

