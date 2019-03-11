Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

An Indian national, who mistakenly crossed into nearly seven years ago, has been handed over to the Border Security Force, an said on Monday.

Ghulam Qadir, crossed into the Pakistani territory from in 2012. He was arrested and handed over to the local police, the from Rangers said.

Later, he was sentenced for illegally entering into and upon completion of sentence, he was handed over to the BSF at the Wagah Border, the added.

Last month, an Indian teenage boy, who inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side, was repatriated as a goodwill gesture.

