Over 55 pc votes polled in 6 hrs in WB, BJP candiate attacked

Amid sporadic violence from district, polling at eight Lok Sabha constituencies in was peaceful as 55.58 per cent of 1,33,69,749 voters exercised their franchise in the first six hours of voting on Sunday.

BJP's Ghatal candidate was allegedly attacked by locals twice when she tried to visit polling stations in Keshpur in.

Tamluk seat recorded the highest 59.07 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm followed by 58.21 per cent in Jhargram (ST), 57.09 per cent in Kanthi, 56.06 per cent in Purulia, 54.95 per cent in Ghatal, 53.02 per cent in Medinipore, 52.84 per cent in Bishunupur (SC), and 52.82 per cent in Bankura, an said.

The eight constituencies are spread across five districts of the state.

"Polling is moslty peaceful except some incidents of disturbances in Keshpur. We have sought reports," a senior of the state CEO's office told

There were reports of attack on BJP's Ghatal candidate, former IPS Bharati Ghosh, when she tried to enter a polling booth in Keshpur.

Following it, bombs were hurled at and stones were pelted towards her convoy when she tried to visit another booth in Keshpur after receiving complaints of rigging there.

One of her security gurards was injured and a vehicle of her convoy was damaged in the stone pelting following which the security officers restored to lathicharge.

It was also alleged a Trinamool was injured in firing by the central force personnel who were with the BJP candidate who, however, denied the charge.

The said, "So far we have not received reports of any firing. We are looking into it. Our officials in the districts have been asked to send details of the incidents of attacks on quickly."



The also sought a report after Ghosh was seen videographying inside a polling booth at Pikurda in Keshpur.

Ghosh's vehicle was again blocked by locals when she tried to enter Keshpur market area. The posted in the area intervened and her vehicle was seized.

"Her vehicle has no valid pass to move through the area on the polling day. We cannot allow her to move around like this. This is a matter of security," the said.

After the seizure, a large number of protestors gathered there and she took shelter inside a temple in Keshpur market area with her security officers guarding her.

The mob also pelted stones to the policemen who resorted to lathicharge to disperse them. Owners of shops in the market downed the shutters.

Ghosh was then taken to station to protect her from the wrath of the protestors.

BJP's also faced protests from locals when he tried to visit a polling booth in his constituency, Midnapore.

