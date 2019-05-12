Delhi records 34.48 pc voting till 1 PM

Amid reports of EVM glitches, recorded 34.48 per cent polling till 1 pm on Sunday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to go on till 6 pm.

Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, and were among those who cast their vote.

Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan, ex- and BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir, Congress's New and Northeast Delhi candidates and Sheila Dikshit, respectively, also cast their vote.

Former G V G Krishnamurty, aged 84, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar area.

Krishnamurty, who was the between 1993 and 1999, voted with his wife G Venkatesh Rao, a senior advocate of the

" is the largest and most successful practising democracy in the world. Elections are festivals of democracy. In India, there is 0 per cent possibility of tampering with electronic voting machines," said after casting his vote.

New Delhi, home to many VVIP voters, recorded 28.73 per cent voting till 11 am while Northeast Delhi and Northwest Delhi recorded over 36 per cent polling.

The voting percentage for the rest of the five seats was: East Delhi (34.40 per cent), West Delhi (35.06 per cent), South Delhi (34.84 per cent) and Chandni Chowk (33.10 per cent).

Posh locality and up-market areas are seeing fewer turnout, EC officials said, adding the number could increase post 4 pm.

Polling started late on a few booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.

A number of people complained they could not vote as their names were not on the voters' list.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election, which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

Sita, 23, a B.Ed. student, a resident of Nizamuddin East area, said, "I voted, with the issue of improvement in education on my mind. Education can bring about all-round change in the lives of people."



Prerna Kapoor, 20, a first-time voter, and a resident of Kalkaji, said, "I feel responsible, and empowered after having become a part of the electoral process. Everybody should vote. I voted keeping in mind the bigger picture for the country. Problem of terrorism, India's economy and health are major issues for me.

