More than 7,000 US soldiers will be pre-positioned in states bordering by the end of the weekend, a military said

The pre-positioning -- part of what has cast as efforts to counter "dangerous" would-be immigrants moving through toward the US border -- will be completed two days ahead of midterm elections in which the has sought to make immigration a key issue.

The figure of more than 7,000 American troops corresponds to what has previously been announced: that 5,239 active duty soldiers will join 2,100 members of the already deployed, said Michael Kucharek, a for the US military's

The troops will be placed on main military bases in California, and Texas, but their final deployment has yet to be determined, Kucharek said.

According to a who spoke on condition of anonymity, a thousand soldiers had already arrived in McAllen, Texas, on the border with

Trump has said that as many as 15,000 personnel could be sent to the border, but these forces will likely be limited to support activities as they are legally barred from conducting in the

Trump has nonetheless warned that they could open fire if migrants throw rocks at them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)