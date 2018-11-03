Radical Islamist hardliners end protests as Pak govt agrees to put Asia on exit control list

A Pakistani radical Islamist political party, which was leading a nationwide protest against the acquittal of a Christian woman convicted for blasphemy, late Friday night called off its agitation following an agreement with the government that assured initiation of a legal process to place the woman on the exit control list that will prevent her from flying abroad, officials said.

The government will also not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia case, they said.

The Tehreek-i-Labaik (TLP) has in turn apologised if it "hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason".

Informing reporters that an agreement has been reached between the government and the TLP, said it was a good for the people who have been suffering from the last three days due to the protests.

Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.

The apex court's judgement, which was pronounced last Wednesday, triggered protests across with agitators led by Islamic political party Tehreek-i-Labaik (TLP) and other groups blocking major highways and roads in different parts of the country.

"As per the agreement, the government will immediately initiate a process to place the name of Asia on the no-fly list (exit control list)," an said.

The government has also promised to take appropriate legal action to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the verdict and to release all people picked up in connection with the agitation starting October 30.

The agreement was signed in between Law Minister and a three-member TLP group led by

Soon after the signing of the agreement, TLP announced the ending of the protests.

"Pakistan is saved from bloodshed. It is the government's success that a breakthrough was made. We are happy that this matter has been resolved amicably," Information Minister said.

During the three-day nationwide protests, several major roads in Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked. The education institutions were also closed in Punjab, while private schools were closed in Khyber-Pakhtukhwa provinces as well as in cities like and

Many universities across Pakistan also announced cancellation of papers due to the ongoing tense situation. Business and trade activities were also badly affected and mobile phone and also remained suspended in major cities.

Over 50 policemen were also injured in on Friday during clashes with the protestors.

According to a source in the government, Pakistan's military establishment has played a vital role in persuading the TLP to end the protest.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani told state-run channel PTV that a government team, including a of ISI was holding talks with the protestors.

He said the had seen statements of protest leaders against the military but it was showing tolerance as its focus was on militancy and to get the country out of the security problems.

