AP interview: Sri Lanka's ousted PM accuses rival of bribery

Ousted Sri Lankan says there is credible evidence that his replacement is attempting to buy support in parliament ahead of an expected vote of confidence when it reconvenes.

Wickremesinghe told on Friday that members of the newly formed government under Marinda have offered lawmakers positions and money in exchange for their support.

Rajapaksa, a former strongman, was sworn in as a week ago after the dismissed Wickremesinghe and suspended parliament, creating a constitutional crisis. Since then, Wickremesinghe has not left the prime minister's official residence, insisting he is still the legitimate and controls a majority in parliament.

was Sri Lanka's from 2005 to 2015. He is credited with ending a 25-year civil war.

