Over 700 Delegates From 500 Schools Participate in World's Largest Education Conference & Award Show in Dubai

/ -- RoboChamps, chhapai.com, and Chitkara University, in joint collaboration hosted Awards, the world's largest conference and award show from December 21-24, 2018, in The event witnessed participation from 500 representatives from educational institutions of 20 countries. A total of 180 schools and educators took home the awards in various categories, which received over 12,000 nominations.

A first-of-its-kind event on a global scale, Awards served as a platform to brainstorm and recognize excellence, and transformational approaches in the landscape. The attendees comprised of educators, industry dignitaries, eminent speakers, educational leaders and senior officials from the Ministries of different countries. The agenda of the event also revolved around addressing the 'Current & Future Trends in the Education Sector - the need for reforms and the adoption of new standards, and the impact of digital education', with Sessions of education leaders and the brightest minds in the education landscape.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony by Dr Attullah Wahidyar, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Education, Afghanistan; Rajesh Batra, Founder, chhapai.com; and Akshay Ahuja, Co-founder,

The ceremony was followed by thought-provoking sessions on various topics including, 'Future of Classrooms', 'Equity Not Equality', 'Impact of on the Future of Education', 'Thinking', 'Business of Education', 'Create Intellectual Einstein', 'Holistic Idea for Education', among others. There was also an interesting panel discussion on 'Transformation in Education: Vision 2030', where Government Ministries from multiple countries discusses rhetoric issues and paradigms required for policy reform and the adoption of new standards.

A number of distinguished speakers including Maurice de Hond, of SteveJobs Schools, Netherlands; Rohan Roberts, Innovation Leader, GEMS Education, Dubai; Vinny Garg, CEO, Nazakat, Inc. Virginia, USA; Dr. Attaullah Wahidyar, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Education; were some of the distinguished speakers at the global event.

The education event also provided a with like-minded institutions and individuals to discuss the merits of technology and the future of classrooms; plus the challenges and emerging trends to institute innovative ideas & approaches to embrace the digital transformation impacting education.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, said, "We feel very proud that alumni Akshay Ahuja, of and RoboGenie, co-hosted the world's largest education conference and award show, with us. Nothing gives us more pleasure than seeing our own student succeed."



Calling the show a celebration of the commendable contribution of the torchbearers of education, Dr. Chitkara added, "The Education Conference & Award Show was holistic and promising as it witnessed ground breaking conversations between like-minded institutions and individuals on 'Current & Future Trends in the Education Sector'. The event was enlightening and will go a long way in bringing an international dimension to teaching and learning."



The organisers launched a 'Coffee Table Book' to document and showcase the memorable moments from the event. An entertaining performance powered by and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Dubai, enthralled the audience in the evening. The event concluded with the presentation of awards.

About Chitkara University:



In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the In the year 2010, was established by the State Legislature under 'The Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.

