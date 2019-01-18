Over Rs 23,000 cr collected under DMF from mining districts :Govt

An amount of Rs 23,606 crore has been collected from different districts under a government scheme for mining-affected people, said Friday.

"A sum of Rs 23,606 crore has been collected in DMF (District Mineral Foundation) till now from across the country," the mines told reporters here.

To facilitate proper usage of district mineral funds, the centre has launched the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

Established as a non-profit trust in 2015 under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, DMF in every district works for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations.

Out of the total collection of about Rs 23,606 crore in DMF, only 24 per cent has been utilised.

"Till now, we have been able to spend only 24 per cent of the total collection done under DMF," said.

About 46 per cent of the funds collected is from the major minerals, 44 per cent is from coal and and the rest around 10 per cent is from minor minerals.

The also exuded confidence that in 25 years Rs 25 lakh crore would be collected under the scheme.

There are some very basic requirements of these districts such as drinking water, which were not fulfilled in the last 70 years but Narendra Modi-led government has taken various initiatives on this front, said.

The minister was speaking during a workshop on DMF-PMKKKY here.

Mines said of the total DMF funds, around Rs 18,188 crore has been sanctioned by the states for different projects under PMKKKY.

" collects data from the states to monitor the utilisation of funds under the scheme. The data available with the ministry shows that so far only 24 per cent of funds have been utilised which is a matter of concern and require immediate attention," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)