PM Modi's foreign tours: Govt spent Rs 255 cr on chartered flights in 3 yrs

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received on his arrival at Brasilia to take part in BRICS Summit, in Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo: PIB/PTI)
An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 17:45 IST

