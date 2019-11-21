PM Modi's foreign tours: Govt spent Rs 255 cr on chartered flights in 3 yrs

-
An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.
In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.
