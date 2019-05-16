Over Rs 4 crore sanctioned for cow shelters in Jaipur

The district gopalan committee has sanctioned over Rs 4 crore for 60 cow shelters, said an here on Thursday.

"The committee has sanctioned around 4.05 crore for 60 cow shelters and the Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre," Jagrup Singh Yadav said.

He said funds were provided to 41 cow shelters in January.

"The remaining 19 cow shelters and the Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre will be provided financial assistance soon.

