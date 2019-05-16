JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Opposition attack on Election Commission 'advance alibi' for poll defeat: Jaitley

Probe in Bofors case to continue: CBI
Business Standard

Over Rs 4 crore sanctioned for cow shelters in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Jaipur district gopalan committee has sanctioned over Rs 4 crore for 60 cow shelters, said an official here on Thursday.

"The committee has sanctioned around 4.05 crore for 60 cow shelters and the Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre,"District Collector Jagrup Singh Yadav said.

He said funds were provided to 41 cow shelters in January.

"The remaining 19 cow shelters and the Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre will be provided financial assistance soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 21:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements