Overjoyed, committed to marginalised: PM on extension to SC-ST reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was "overjoyed" that Lok Sabha unanimously passed a Bill to extend reservation for SCs and STs in national and state legislatures by another 10 years.
"We are unwaveringly committed towards the empowerment of our citizens, especially the marginalised," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Modi was present in Lok Sabha when the members voted for the Bill.
It was passed with 352 members voting in favour and none against it.
"I am overjoyed on the unanimous passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that extends SC/ST reservations for ten more years," he said.
