Owaisi wins from Hyderabad LS seat for 4th time

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive term Thursday.

Owaisi, who had been winning the seat since 2004, defeated J Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by over 2.82 lakh votes.

In 2014, Owaisi had secured 5,13,868 votes emerging victorious against the same opponent by 2,02,454 votes.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been traditionally a stronghold of the AIMIM, which has maintained a firm grip on the minority voters-dominated constituency since 1984.

The party's former chief and Asaduddin's father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had earlier got elected six times consecutively from here.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:11 IST

