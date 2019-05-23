YSRC wins 29 seats, leading in 120 others;set for overwhelming

The YSR on Thursday virtually decimated the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and appeared on course for a resounding victory in with its candidates winning in 29 seats and leading in 120 others.

The ruling won in four seats and was leading in 21 segments while actor-politician's in one, according to the latest Election Commission data.

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC may end up with over a three-fourths majority in the 175-member Assembly.

The will meet here on May 25 to formally elect as its leader, who will be sworn-in as on May 30.

Reddy told reporters he would take oath as CM at on May 30 and promised to bring in a governance that the country would stand up and look to.

With his party set to wrest power, Reddy Thursday described it as people's victory.

Terming his party's good show in the state Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections as a "new chapter" in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy told reporters such a massive mandate came with tremendous amount of responsibility.

"I will make sure that I live up to that expectations," he added.

As the trends indicated a clear lead for the YSRC, TDP president forwarded his resignation from the Chief Minister's post to state E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.

At a press conference, Naidu said he accepted the verdict of the people of and congratulated YSR on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action.

The TDP had bagged 102 Assembly seats in 2014 in the then undivided

While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the BJP, it fought the 2019 on its own and faced a rout.

called Reddy over phone and congratulated him. Earlier, he had also posted a congratulatory message to Reddy on

"Congratulations of the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure," he said.

Reddy at a press conference also congratulated Modi over the BJP's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The asserted that his fight for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh would continue.

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao also congratulated Reddy over the YSRC's thumping win in the

Wishing Reddy all the best, Rao hoped he would lead AP further on the path of progress.

Several top TDP leaders, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)