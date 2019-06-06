Oyo partners with Airtel for booking via mobile app

-
ALSO READ
Airtel Africa posts USD 412 mn profit in FY19
Airtel's Africa operations post USD 89 mn profit in Jan-Mar
Airtel net income plunges 72% to Rs 86 crore; payments bank arm aids finances
Airtel's Next-Gen store count hits century
Bharti Airtel board to meet on Feb 28 to consider fundraising plans
-
Hospitality firm Oyo Hotels & Homes and telecom operator Bharti Airtel Thursday announced their partnership around accommodation booking through mobile app.
"With Oyo Store, we are taking a step forward in this direction, by expanding our reach to the millions of Airtel Customers and offering them a seamlessly integrated booking experience," Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Conversions, Oyo Hotels & Homes said in a statement.
Under the arrangement, Airtel customers will be able to book hotels and home stays available on Oyo from Airtel Thanks mobile application. Customers opting for accommodation booking through the app can make online payments via Airtel Payments Bank.
"India is getting more mobile every day and we are delighted to partner with Oyo. This partnership will be part of the growing list of exciting digital services and offers, including insurance and content, all delivered digitally through AirtelThanks app," Varun Das, Vice President - Product, Bharti Airtel said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU