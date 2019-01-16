WB to allot 75 acre to Britannia, others in industrial parks

-
The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to allot around 75 acre land to Britannia Industries Ltd and eight other companies in different industrial parks in the state.
The biscuit major is likely to invest Rs 300 crore in the state, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters at the state secretariat here.
"The state standing committee on industry, infrastructure and employment has decided to allot 75.35 acre of land and 5068.18 sqft...," Chatterjee said.
Allotment will be made at industrial parks under the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, he added.
