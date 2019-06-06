Paddy transplantation date advanced to Jun 13 in Punjab

Paddy growers in can transplant their from June 13 instead of the earlier date of June 20, the government said Thursday.

In a notification issued here, the government advanced paddy sowing date to June 13 following requests from various farmers' organisations who had been complaining of high moisture level in the because of late sowing.

Acceding to the demand of farmers' organizations, the state government, on the directive of Amarinder Singh, has taken the decision to prepone the date of paddy from June 20 fixed last year to June 13 this year, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)