Paddy transplantation date advanced to Jun 13 in Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Paddy growers in Punjab can transplant their crop from June 13 instead of the earlier date of June 20, the government said Thursday.

In a notification issued here, the government advanced paddy sowing date to June 13 following requests from various farmers' organisations who had been complaining of high moisture level in the crop because of late sowing.

Acceding to the demand of farmers' organizations, the state government, on the directive of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has taken the decision to prepone the date of paddy transplantation from June 20 fixed last year to June 13 this year, an official release said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:55 IST

