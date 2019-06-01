Paes crashes out of French Open men's doubles

Indian ace Saturday crashed out of the men's doubles competition of the Fench Open after he and his partner of lost to the Colombian duo of and in the second round here.

Paes and Paire lost 0-6 6-4 3-6 in the second round match that lasted an hour and 58 minutes.

The Indo-French pair had beaten of Britain and of 6-4 6-4 in the first round on Friday.

The 45-year-old Paes has won four doubles titles since starting his journey in 1989.

