Painful and surprising to see Jitu not shooting great: Pavel Smirnov

India's pistol Pavel Smirnov, who once compared to a diamond, struggles to comprehend how one of his most talented shooters slipped into oblivion.

Rai, who went into the 2016 as one of India's biggest medal hopefuls, suffered an inexplicable meltdown in Rio de Janeiro, to return empty-handed.

Quickly putting the disappointment behind, found his bearing again and became the first Indian to win two medals in an ISSF the following year.

The man struck gold at in and then came a lull that continues.

Pained at not seeing a talent as good as in the thick of things, thinks another shot at glory awaits the unassuming Nepali.

"It is painful to not see Jitu in action in international shooting. What happened I don't know," Sminov said on the sidelines of the ongoing season-opening ISSF in the capital.

"I was taking rest in for three months, so I was not with him, but it was surprising to see him not hitting the targets in the National Championships and the two selection trials," the Russian added.

Smirnov, who coached to a silver medal in 25m rapid fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics, is surprised at Rai's decline as he considers the man as one with the clearest of minds.

"He is very clear minded, maybe there could be some mistakes he is making while training, mistakes in preparation that are not helping him," said.

"We have contact, but only live practice works, giving tips on skype, internet and over phone don't help."



He is, at the same time, hopeful of a strong comeback by Rai ahead of

With young shooters consistently making their mark in the global arena, is upbeat about the future of pistol shooting in the country.

He was appointed of the Indian pistol shooting team in 2013 and before that worked with the Army, during which he trained

"We have strong preparation. The likes of Manu Bhaker and Anish (Bhanwala) are very young and will gain in more experience by participating in as many tournaments," he said.

"There is Anish in rapid fire, Heena Sidhu is there, then there is Rahi (Sarnobat) in sport pistol. We are aiming for In Japan, I think we will do better. They all also have a chance in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)