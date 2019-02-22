It's 'stupid', India's foreign pistol coach vents his ire after quota revocation

India's Friday vented his ire after the IOC revoked two Olympic quotas from the New Delhi owing to denial of visas to shooters in the aftermath of the terror attack.

denied visas to Pakistani shooters for that starts on Saturday in the wake of the terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. As a result, the scrapped the two Olympic quotas on offer in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol competition of the event.

"Who did not give the visas? I know. It was very stupid. It is very bad for India, a setback," Smirnov, who is involved with Indian shooting for a decade now, said.

"In 2016, your remember, was dropped from This has happened again, only because of stupidity by some official," Smirnov, who coached the likes of Olympic silver medallist and Jitu Rai, said.

Smirnov was appointed the in 2013.

Within hours of (ISSF) Vladimir Lisin's declaration that all the 16 quotas have been revoked due to the situation with Pakistan, the IOC said the Olympic qualification status has been withdrawn from only the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. This event had two spots on offer.

Indian shooters competing in the event -- Anish Bhanwala, and -- went about their practice quietly at the Dr Range.

"Quota or no quota, I am focussed on my event here and not thinking about anything else at the moment. No, this has not at all disturbed my



plans," said Bhanwala, the youngest Indian to win a gold medal.

Earlier in the day, The (NRAI) heaved a sigh of relief a day before the start of the competition.

"The wishes to unequivocally thank the ISSF Vladimir Lisin, the ISSF Alexander Ratner, the Dr. Narinder Batra, and the for Youth Affairs and Col (Retd.) RVS. Rathore for ensuring the best possible outcome to a vexed and complexed scenario," NRAI president stated.

