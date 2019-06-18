Pak Army chief made member of newly established National Development Council

In a move that would further expand the powerful Pakistani military's influence, has been made a member of the newly-formed headed by Khan, the media reported Tuesday.

The Express Tribune, quoting a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, reported that the 13-member council set up by will also include the on

The cash-strapped government is seeking financial bailout packages from global like the IMF and the to tide over a ballooning balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple its economy.

The powerful army, which has ruled for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. But now, the military will play greater role in economic matters of as the Khan-led government grapples with serious financial woes.

was widely seen as the Pakistan Army's favoured candidate in the 2018 election.

The (NDC) will aim at setting policies and strategies for development and provide guidelines for regional cooperation, according to the notification.

It will also provide measures for local coordination and provincial chief ministers will also be invited to the council's meetings.

In addition, members of the council will be tasked to formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth, approve long-term planning for national and regional connectivity.

is already backing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a series of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan that would connect China's province with the via in Pakistan.

On Monday, the Chinese People's (PLA) Han Weiguo, visited the headquarters of the in Rawalpindi and met General

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the of the military, during the meeting, both leaders discussed matters related to regional security and professional interest.

The Chinese lauded the role of in the war against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, said a press release by ISPR.

reaffirmed Pakistan Army's unwavering support for CPEC security, the ISPR said.

