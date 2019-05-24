Pak authorities arrest terrorist fleeing to Saudi at Peshawar airport

Pakistani authorities on Friday arrested a terrorist wanted for alleged acts of terror and sabotage as he was trying to board a Saudi-bound plane at the airport here, officials said.

Maulvi Nabi, whose name was already on the exit control list, was arrested by the (FIA) authorities at the at while he was trying to escape from the country.

Nabi, a resident of Orakzai district of erstwhile FATA, was wanted by the Counter Department, according to the officials.

He was allegedly involved in a number of acts of terror and sabotage.

"Maulvi was trying to escape the country for when arrested. He was later shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation," officials said.

