Laid down strategic plan for next four years: Indian football's technical director

must work towards a "synchronised, possession-based philosophy" to perform and progress in international football, the country's said Friday.

Alongside new national Igor Stimac, addressed his first press conference in the capital.

He said he could invite players from the 1970s and 80s for sharing their knowledge.

"We have to learn from the past. We have to discuss, find the solution and implement the same as a nation. We have to chalk out our principles and work towards a synchronised, possession-based philosophy. I have already sat with different coaches and now I'll invite the players who played in the 70s," said.

According to him, the Indians are the "best dancers" in the world, using the analogy to describe their agility and athleticism, prerequisites for becoming successful footballer,

"What I feel is that Indians are very agile. What we need to improve is the coaching system and education. Say, in one game, there are 128 attacking actions and in another game, there are only 20. Which one will the fan like? is a fast, dynamic nation and we need to focus on that," Doru said.

"It's one of the principles and that's what we should implement across age-groups, especially, the golden age-group comprising U-8s, U-10s and U-12s."



Doru was appointed last month, picked from a list of over 60 candidates who had applied for the post. The 56-year-old comes with a rich experience of almost 29 years in international across several countries including France, Japan, USA, Romania, Saudi Arabia, among others.

"We have laid down the strategic plan for the next four years and all of us including Igor (Stimac), other age-group National team coaches, club coaches, and former players have to sit down and discuss how we should move forward," he said.

Expressing his views on the tussle between and Indian Super League, Doru said: "The situation of the leagues is not a conflict or war. It's about being together. We need a positive environment and the right quality and quantity of matches. The way the games are played is important."



Stimac said that there needs to be a system in place for the ISL and clubs to co-exist.

"ISL is privatised and whoever is investing there expects to gain something, which is only normal. I-League, on the other hand, has been there for a number of years and has something that ISL can't buy - tradition," Stimac said.

