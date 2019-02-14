Pak continuing activities despite being asked to mend ways:

Thursday expressed grief over the death of at least 39 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and and said was continuing its activities despite carrying out surgical strikes and asking it to mend its ways.

"An unfortunate incident has happened in Jammu and Pakistan-based terrorists attacked our security forces," he said in address at an intellectuals meet here.

"We had reminded through the surgical strikes to mend its ways but it continues doing its activities," he said.

He was referring to India's September 29, 2016 surgical strike across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an base in Uri sector of Jammu and earlier that month. Nineteen Indian soldiers had died in the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists then.

Paying tributes to the martyred CRPF personnel, the BJP chief said the entire nation stood like a rock with their bereaved families.

At least 39 personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district that also left many critically wounded.

