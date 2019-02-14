Pak continuing activities despite being asked to mend ways:

-
ALSO READ
Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests
Stone-pelting has completely ended in Kashmir, claims J&K Guv
Jammu: Students protest against 'objectionable' slogans raised by stranded Kashmir-bound passengers
Medium-intensity quake hits J&K region
JK guv meets Rajnath; discusses Kashmir situation
-
BJP President Amit Shah Thursday expressed grief over the death of at least 39 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said Pakistan was continuing its activities despite India carrying out surgical strikes and asking it to mend its ways.
"An unfortunate incident has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based terrorists attacked our security forces," he said in address at an intellectuals meet here.
"We had reminded Pakistan through the surgical strikes to mend its ways but it continues doing its activities," he said.
He was referring to India's September 29, 2016 surgical strike across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month. Nineteen Indian soldiers had died in the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists then.
Paying tributes to the martyred CRPF personnel, the BJP chief said the entire nation stood like a rock with their bereaved families.
At least 39 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU