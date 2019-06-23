Pak High Commission diplomats, pilgrims visit Hazrat Amir Khusro shrine in Nizamuddin

Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by High Commission diplomats, visited the shrine of Hazrat here and offered the traditional 'chadar' on behalf of the government and people of that country.

A group of 100 'Pakistani zaireen' is visiting to participate in the 715th of Hazrat Amir Khusro, a statement said.

The High Commission's diplomats and the group of Pakistani pilgrims were greeted at the Dargah by 'Sajjadah Nasheen' Dewan

Dewan and other members of the were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

The group also paid their respects at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound.

The of Hazrat Amir Khusro, a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, is attended every year by devotees from across the world, including

The visit of Pakistani pilgrims takes place within the framework of the on Visits to Religious Shrines.

was a renowned Sufi musician, of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)