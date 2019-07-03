Pak PM Imran Khan owns assets worth more than Rs 10 crore

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth Rs 10.8 crore, land, four goats but does not own a personal car, according to details released by the election commission.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday publicly released the details of assets of key politicians, including that of Prime Minister Khan.

The ECP revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 150 crore and owned two villas in Dubai.

According to the documents released by the electoral body, Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, owns assets worth Rs 10.8 crore. But he has shown his palatial Bani Gala residence, which he showed as a gift without declaring its value, The Express Tribune reported.

