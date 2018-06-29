Pakistan junks surgical strike videos as 'farcical, figment of imagination'

on Thursday rejected purported video clips circulated in the Indian media about the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the border, calling India's claim as "farcical".

Several Indian TV channels on Wednesday showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launch pads across the border in September 2016.

Reacting to the video, Foreign Office said,"I have said it before and will say it again. The farcical claims of surgical strikes is a figment of Indian imagination and nothing else! They may dream on".

Talking about the controversy regarding the visit of Indian High to a Sikh Gurdwara, he said the Sikhs have been protesting against the release of a controversial movie that has hurt their religious sentiments.

The was informed about the escalated situation and the heightened anti- sentiments of the Sikhs and agreed to cancel their visit. Any attempts to politicise the sentiments of a religious community would be regrettable and counterproductive, he said.

He said the High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to more than 300 Indian Sikhs to participate in their religious event and a special train was arranged by Pakistan to transport the pilgrims from Attari to Wagah.

To a question about transfer of FIA officer-in-charge of the attack probe, Mazhar-ul-Haq, he said the matter of the trial has been ongoing for the past 10 years or so.

The officers-in-charge have been changed during this time, but the state functions continue uninterrupted, he claimed.

