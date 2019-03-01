Pak set to release Indian pilot

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan is set to release the captured IAF pilot on Friday as a "first step" to open negotiations with India.

Pakistan detained the IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his MiG 21 fighter jet was downed.

India Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a special joint sitting of the parliament on Thursday announced that Pakistan will release the pilot.

The government due to security reasons has not announced any time or place to hand him over to Indian authorities.

But diplomatic sources said that the pilot will be taken to the Wagah border crossing near Lahore and handed over to officials of the Indian High Commission.

