Pak Sikh leader lauds govt's decision to allow double entry visa to 10,000 pilgrims to Kartarpur

A Sikh in has lauded the government's decision to allow double entry visa facility to 10,000 pilgrims from the community to visit the historic shrine in on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Dev, according to a media report.

Last week, government has earmarked Rs 100 crore in the federal budget 2019-20 for the development of the much-awaited corridor.

of said that Corridor- which was the longstanding desire of the community globally for the last seventy years, especially from particularly in view of the birth anniversary of Dev would be observed on November 6, Dunya reported.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with in India's district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Dev.

Talking about government's recent initiatives regarding promotion of religious tourism especially visa facilitation, and visas on arrival, Singh has said that this initiative would benefit tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims every year and promote interfaith harmony, it added.

He also lauded the government's decision to allow double entry visa facility to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)