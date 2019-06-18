Cash-strapped Pakistan inks 3 loan deals worth USD 918 mn with World Bank

on Tuesday signed three loan agreements worth a total of USD 918 million with the World Bank, Khan's on has said as the cash-strapped country tries to overcome a ballooning balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple its economy.

The amount will be used to fund three projects -- USD 400 million each on Raises Revenue Programme and Higher Education Development in and USD 118 million on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation and Resource Management Programme, Dawn reported.

Khan's witnessed the signing of the three agreements between of World Patchamuthu Illangovan and Noor Ahmed, the representatives of the and

Sheikh thanked the World "for extending their continuous support to in its efforts to achieve the sustainable economic development of the country".

Pakistan is seeking help from multiple lenders like the IMF, the World and the to overcome a ballooning crisis.

Last month, it reached an agreement in principle with the (IMF) for a three-year, USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its finances and strengthening a slowing economy.

Meanwhile, the (ADB) has said it is holding meetings with Pakistan on loans.

"These discussions are ongoing and details of the plans as well as the volume of ADB's financial support, once finalised, will be contingent upon the approval of management and its Board of Directors," ADB's for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang said.

is investing heavily in Pakistan under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Launched in 2015, the CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

The US has serious reservations over global lenders like the IMF providing a bailout to Pakistan to pay off Chinese debts.

of State in the past warned that any potential IMF bailout for Pakistan should not provide funds to pay off Chinese lenders, saying "we will be watching what the IMF does... there is no rationale for IMF tax dollars and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or itself".

