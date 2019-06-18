3 killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

Three persons, including two brothers, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's district, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday night near Sikandara, they said.

(25), his brother (35), and Dharampal Bairwa (45), all from Reta village near Sikandara, died on the spot, police said.

The three men had gone to see a doctor after Nitin complained of some health issues, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

The vehicle is yet to be identified and further investigations are underway.

