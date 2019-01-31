11-year-old moves HC seeking ban on PUBG

An eleven-year-old boy moved the Thursday seeking a ban on popular game 'PUBG'.

Ahad Nizam, who filed the public interest litigation through his mother, said the game promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

The court should direct the government to ban it, the PIL said.

"The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content," petitioner's said.

It is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by N H Patil.

PUBG or 'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' is an where two or more play on the backdrop of a battlefield.

Incidentally, even had referred to the craze for this game during his interaction with students and parents about exam stress a few days back.

