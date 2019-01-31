11-year-old moves HC seeking ban on PUBG

-
ALSO READ
PUBG MOBILE, Mission: Impossible - Fallout partner for all new in-game content
Gujarat urges Centre to ban PubG online
Guj asks school officials to ban students from playing PUBG
19-year-old, who killed family, was addicted to online game
Tencent Games announces PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 in India
-
An eleven-year-old boy moved the Bombay High Court Thursday seeking a ban on popular mobile game 'PUBG'.
Ahad Nizam, who filed the public interest litigation through his mother, said the game promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.
The court should direct the Maharashtra government to ban it, the PIL said.
"The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an Online Ethics Review Committee for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content," petitioner's lawyer Tanveer Nizam said.
It is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N H Patil.
PUBG or 'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' is an online game where two or more online partners play on the backdrop of a battlefield.
Incidentally, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the craze for this game during his interaction with students and parents about exam stress a few days back.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU