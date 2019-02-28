Pak to release IAF pilot Abhinandan tomorrow as 'peace gesture': PM Khan

Thursday announced that IAF's captured Wing will be released on Friday as a "gesture of peace".

The surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after said that is ready to talk to his Indian counterpart to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.

As the took the floor of the House, apologised for interrupting and said he wishes to announce that the Indian captured by Air Force on Wednesday will be released Friday as a "peace gesture".

The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.

Earlier, Qureshi said that is willing to consider returning the captured IAF if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with

Pakistan detained Wing Varthaman following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his fighter jet was downed.

(FO) said that the pilot was safe and sound.

"The armed forces rescued him from the mob that went after him after his plane crashed in Kashmir," the FO said.

Wednesday summoned the of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the said in New Delhi, adding that it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

