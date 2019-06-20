Egypt: 11 tourists safe after hot air balloon incident

Egyptian officials say 11 tourists are safe after their drifted away, forcing them to land in the country's southern desert.

The officials say the tourists five Indians, four Chinese, a British and an Egyptian were ballooning over ancient Egyptian temples in the southern province of when strong winds took them off course and westward into the desert.

Their pilot managed to regain control of the and they eventually landed safely.

A located the and cars were dispatched to drive the tourists back to on Thursday.

The tourist officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to talk to reporters.

Hot air ballooning over is popular, with balloons taking nearly 360 tourists over the city every day.

