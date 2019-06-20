CM to convene all-party meet on fate of people to be left

The opposition CPI(M) Thursday claimed that the government will convene an all-party meeting to discuss the fate of the people, who will be left out of the final version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be released next month.

After hearing the party's demand in this regard, Chief Minister decided to call the meeting soon, CPI(M) Central Committee Member told a press conference here.

"A CPI(M) delegation met the last evening and submitted a memorandum on various burning issues impacting the state. He assured us to call a meeting of all political parties and groups in the next few days to take suggestions on the fate of the people, who will be excluded from the final NRC," Talukdar informed.

The NRC is being updated under the supervision of the and July 31 is the deadline to publish the contentious document, being described as the list of genuine Indian citizens living in

Altogether 2.9 crore people were found to be eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of the NRC, which was published on July 30 last year, out of a total 3.3 crore applicants, thereby excluding the names of 40.08 lakh people.

The CPI(M) delegation also raised the issue of falsely declaring genuine Indian citizens as foreigners by the (FT) and putting them in the detention camps, Talukdar said.

"From the Sanaulla case, it became clear that the Border Police and the FTs are not functioning in a fair manner. So, we demanded that the government itself check the documents of the people lodged in the detention camps and release immediately if detained falsely," he added.

Kargil war veteran Md Sanaullah, who was serving as a in Assam Border Police, had been put in a detention camp on being declared as a foreigner by the FT. He was later granted bail by the on June 7 and released from the camp the next day.

Separate FIRs were filed against retired of the by three persons whose names appeared as witnesses in the statement. However, they said they were not called during verification and they had not signed on any document as witnesses.

The CPI(M) also demanded revision of the 'D' (doubtful) voters list and exclude the names of those people who can show proper documents.

During the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said around 1.2 lakh people of Assam would not be able to vote as they had been marked as 'D' voters.

The concept of 'D' voters was introduced in 1997. The EC has prepared a list containing names of people who allegedly failed to provide evidence in favour of their Indian nationality.

Such a list does not exist anywhere else in

On the two defunct paper mills of PSU firm Hindustan Paper Corp in Assam, the CPI(M) asked the government to release the pending salaries of the employees, provide them and take responsibility of the education of their children till the factories are reopened.

"We are happy that the immediately asked his to take necessary steps for providing free of cost and taking responsibility of the children's education," Talukdar claimed.

