Russian court extends detention of Belarussian model

A Belarusian model who claimed she had proof of Russian collusion with the Trump election campaign, had her detention in extended by three days by a on Saturday.

Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, has been held for questioning since Thursday after she was deported from as part of a group convicted of participating in a "sex training course".

"The court has decided to extend her detention by 72 hours," was cited as stating by the agency.

She denied the accusation of prostitution, telling the court that "I am not guilty of what I am accused," reported.

In a case that veered between salacious and bizarre, Vashukevich has said she had travelled to after becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon -- a one-time associate of US Trump's disgraced former campaign

She then set tongues wagging by promising to reveal "missing puzzle pieces" regarding claims the Kremlin aided Trump's 2016 victory.

But the material never surfaced and critics dismissed the claims as a publicity stunt.

Both and publicly shrugged off Vashukevich's story, which the described as "bizarre".

She had been in custody in since a police raid in the sleazy seaside resort of Pattaya early last year.

She was arrested at airport on Thursday after being deported from Thailand where she had spent a year in prison for participating in a "sex training course".

During the hearing in Moscow, she said she did not want to "in any way compromise Oleg Deripaska".

"I have had enough," she added, according to

Her Dmitry Zatsarinsky, told reporters that his young client "has committed no crime" and had "nothing to do with" Deripaska and "still less with Donald Trump".

On Friday he denounced her arrest, which happened while she was in transit from Thailand on her way to

