Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to get USD 6 bn over 3 yrs: top official

has reached an agreement with the IMF on a package under which the cash-strapped country will receive USD 6 billion over three years, according to a top on Sunday.

The agreement now awaits a formal approval by the (IMF) board, Dawn quoted to on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr as saying.

Pakistani technical teams have reached an agreement with the IMF on a package, he said.

would receive USD 6 billion worth of assistance under the IMF programme over a period of three years, Shaikh told the state-run PTV

"The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 39-month Extended Fund Arrangement (EFF) for about USD 6 billion," for said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)