Pakistani blogger and journalist known for criticising army, ISI hacked to death

A 22-year-old Pakistani blogger and known for criticising the country's powerful military and the spy agency was hacked to death by an unidentified men here, police said on Monday.

Muhammad Bilal Khan, having over 16,000 followers on Twitter, 48,000 on his YouTube channel and 22,000 on Facebook, was with his uncle Ehtesham, when he received a phone call after which a man took him to the nearby forest on Sunday night, Dawn quoted police as saying.

of Police Saddar said Khan was attacked in the G-9/4 area of and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His uncle was severely injured and has been hospitalised, he said.

The suspect used a dagger to kill him, Naeem said, adding that some people heard gunshot firing as well.

Apart from being a activist, Khan was also a

He hailed from Gilgit-Baltistan and was a Shariah graduate from the of (IIUI), according to Express

Soon after his killing, #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan started trending on

Several users said that his criticism of the and the (ISI) led to his killing.

"Pakistani was shot dead last night in Khan was known for his criticism of the all-powerful military and its notorious spy agency," a man said in a tweet.

The deceased's father said that his body had marks of a

"My son's only fault was that he spoke about the Prophet," he said.

A case was registered under various sections including the Anti Terrorism Act.

The incident has created fear among people, Khan's father said.

