Transmission issues, not shortage, causing Goa power cuts:

Power Minister Cabral Monday said the state did not face any shortage of electricity supply and outages were due to transmission issues.

The has been criticised recently for frequent disruption of in different parts of the state ahead of the monsoon.

" does not have any power generation of its own and is dependent totally on central generating stations (CGSs). Presently, we get 392 megawatt from the western region and 100 MW from the southern region. The power requirement is between 572-610 MW," he said.

The state is procuring the balance requirement from the open IEX (Indian Energy Exchange), he said.

"There is no shortage of power. Difficulties are in transmitting the power to and receiving the same at extra high voltage (EHV) stations here," he said.

"All EHV substations are heavily loaded and cannot transmit or distribute the required power at many places," he said, and called for creation of additional capacity.

"My focus is on strengthening the main transmission network across Goa. It will take time but will take care of the state's for the next 30-40 years," he claimed.

