Palaniswami, Stalin, film stars hail air strikes in Pakistan

K Palaniswami and DMK M K Stalin, among others, Tuesday hailed India's early morning air strikes in Pakistan, where fighter jets destroyed terrorist launch pads.

Veteran star and Kamal Haasan also hailed the strikes,which struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action.

A large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in were killed in the attack.

Palaniswami lauded for the air strikes, commending him for his "bold" efforts against terrorism.

Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the said in a statement and lauded him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my greetings to due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said.

Stalin, also of the Opposition in the assembly, hailed the pilots for their valour.

"Proud of our #IndianAirForce pilots for their exceptional act of valor!," he said in a tweet.

AMMK and RK Nagar MLA, TTV Dhinakaran, greeted the pilots "for showing India's strength."



"The terrorists have paid the price for the death of our jawans in Pulwama, including two from Tamil Nadu," he said on and urged people to stand united as Indians against terrorism.

DMDK founder Vijayakant appreciated the 'befitting response' given by to by way of the air strikes.

"We extend our greetings and thanks to the IAF, Centre and for IAF's befitting response to Pakistan," he said in a statement.

The attacks would come as a "big relief" to the families of Indian jawans who had lost their lives in such Pak-trained terrorists' attacks and today's air strikes have proven that the was no less to anyone, he added.

Haasan, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) welcomed the air strikes carried out by the and 'saluted' the valour of the "heroes."



"Our 12 (apparently fighter jets) return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," he said.

took to to express his feelings.

"BRAVO INDIA," he tweeted.

