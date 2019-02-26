Palaniswami, Stalin, film stars hail air strikes in Pakistan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin, among others, Tuesday hailed India's early morning air strikes in Pakistan, where IAF fighter jets destroyed terrorist launch pads.
Veteran star Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also hailed the strikes,which struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action.
A large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in India were killed in the attack.
Palaniswami lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the air strikes, commending him for his "bold" efforts against terrorism.
Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the chief minister said in a statement and lauded him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.
"I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said.
Stalin, also leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, hailed the Indian Air Force pilots for their valour.
"Proud of our #IndianAirForce pilots for their exceptional act of valor!," he said in a tweet.
AMMK leader and RK Nagar MLA, TTV Dhinakaran, greeted the IAF pilots "for showing Pakistan India's strength."
"The terrorists have paid the price for the death of our jawans in Pulwama, including two from Tamil Nadu," he said on Twitter and urged people to stand united as Indians against terrorism.
DMDK founder Vijayakant appreciated the 'befitting response' given by India to Pakistan by way of the air strikes.
"We extend our greetings and thanks to the IAF, Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for IAF's befitting response to Pakistan," he said in a statement.
The attacks would come as a "big relief" to the families of Indian jawans who had lost their lives in such Pak-trained terrorists' attacks and today's air strikes have proven that the Indian army was no less to anyone, he added.
Haasan, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) President welcomed the air strikes carried out by the IAF and 'saluted' the valour of the "heroes."
"Our 12 (apparently fighter jets) return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," he said.
Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to express his feelings.
"BRAVO INDIA," he tweeted.
