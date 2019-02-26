Two killed after motorcycle collision in UP's Jalaun

A married couple was killed and one other injured after their motorcycles collided near Maniri village in Koch area of Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

(40) and his wife (36) were killed while Chhedalal, who was on other bike, was seriously injured in the accident that took place on Monday night, they said.

The injured was rushed to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)