PM says country in safe hands

In his first public comments after the air strikes in Pakistan, Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down.

The stressed that nothing was above the nation.

"Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. I want to assure you that the country is in safe hands," he said at a public rally here.

"I vow that I will not let the country bow down," he said.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)