Palghar district again experiences tremors

After a lull of couple of days, district in was Wednesday rocked by a series of mild-to-medium magnitude tremors, officials said.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

At least three tremors - with magnitude 2.9 to 3.1 - rocked the predominantly tribal district between 10 am and 1 pm, said the officials of the local Disaster Control Room.

The tremors, the latest in a series of earthquakes experienced by the district located adjoining in the recent past, were recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), they said.

The depth of tremors was 10km, they said, citing the IMD data.

Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district have been experiencing tremors since November last with their epicentre in Dundalwadi village which has a population of around 3,000.

The villages in these two talukas have been reeling under fear with their residents spending day out of the house and sometimes taking shelter in makeshift tents.

The last round of tremors in the district were experienced on February 17.

The district administration has put in place a disaster management plan which is being reviewed periodically by Prashant Narnavre, the officials said.

