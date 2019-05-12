Panaji bypoll: GSM hits out at BJP on issue of casinos

The Suraksha Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP for not mentioning anything about off- shore casinos operating on the near here.

The GSM, mentored by former RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, has opposed these casinos and has asked that they be shifted from the river to deep in the

Velingkar, the BJP's and the Congress' Atanasio Monserratte are the main candidates for the bypoll slated for May 19.

"The BJP manifesto for Panaji bypoll has no mention of these off-shore casinos whereas former late Manohar Parrikar had spoken against them during the 2012 Assembly poll campaign," said GSM's Mahesh Mhambrey.

has six casinos operating on the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)