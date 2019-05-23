Panasonic halting business with Huawei after US ban: Spokesman

Japan's said Thursday it is suspending business with after a US ban on the Chinese firm over security fears, in a new blow for the

"We've stopped all business transactions with and its 68 group .. that are subject to the ban," told AFP.

"Yesterday an internal instruction to fully enforce that rule was issued," he added. Flynn said Panasonic's business with involves the supply of "electronic parts," but declined to provide further details.

The announcement comes after mobile carriers in and Britain announced they would postpone the release of Huawei

British EE, owned by BT, also said it would phase out the use of Huawei equipment in the most sensitive "core" elements of its network infrastructure.

The moves follows a decision by US to effectively ban US from supplying Huawei and affiliates with critical components, citing security concerns.

US officials this week, however, issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.

