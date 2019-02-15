Panchayat samiti head arrested for taking bribe

The (ACB) Friday arrested a for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Rajasthan's district.

Moharam Bai Tanwar, 30, of Manhorethana panchyat samiti in Jhalawar, had demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe from a member of the samiti for sanctioning Rs 10 lakh for construction of an interlocking road in Bhojpura village, of Police, ACB, Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Ratanlal Lodha, the member of the samiti, approached the ACB Thursday to register a complaint against Tanwar, following which a trap was laid Friday morning, he said.

Tanwar was caught accepting the money at her home, he said.

