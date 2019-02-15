Protests break out in Bihar against Pulwama terrorist strike

Public outrage spilled out on the streets in several parts of on Friday against the terrorist strike which has claimed the lives of 37 CRPF personnel, two of them belonging to the state.

and Ratan Kumar Thakur, both of them hailing from Bihar,are among the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in terror attack in

Sinha hailed from Taregana Dih village on the outskirts of the capital city while Thakur was a resident of Bhagalpur.

Holding aloft posters of top political and military figures of Pakistan, besides placards calling for hukka paani band (complete boycott) of the neighboring country, hundreds of students gathered at the Kargil chowk in the capital city, built in the memory of those who had laid their lives fighting cross-border infiltrators in two decades ago.

There must be another surgical strike! For every jawan killed, 10 terrorists must be slain were some of the slogans that were raised by the hot-blooded youths who were upset over the of the dastardly attack that took place in the valley on Thursday.

In Motihari, district headquarter of East Champaran, citizens took out a procession raising slogans against the terrorist strike and burnt tyres on national 28 A, resulting in disruption of vehicular traffic.

In Munger, condolence meetings were organized at and private schools with children urging Prime Minister to give befitting reply to those responsible for the attack.

In Purnea, led party workers in observing a two-minute silence. He also demanded that martyred personnel of paramilitary forces like CRPF, ITBP, BSF etc., be extended the same facilities by the which are given to army men who lose their lives while on duty.

Political parties, cutting across ideological divides, are also scheduled to organize protests at the Kargil chowk later in the day. Youth wing of JD(U), in addition to Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party both belonging to the opposition camp but not on good terms with each other will be taking out candle marches almost simultaneously in a virtual show of solidarity in the hour of national crisis.

The BJP OBC Morcha national convention, which was to be inaugurated with much fanfare in Patna, remained a subdued affair with party workers refraining from making political statements at a function that was aimed at securing a foothold among the sizeable social segment.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, firebrand BJP leader and Union minister said the time has come for a tit for tat. Moreover, those who condone acts like stone-pelting by separatists in in the name of human rights must also be held accountable.

