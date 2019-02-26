Will stage black flag demo if Modi arrives in TN to launch

-
The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stage a demonstration by waving black flags in case Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Kanaykumari on March 1 to launch the BJP's poll campaign in the state, MDMK chief Vaiko said Tuesday.
Vaiko made the remarks here a day after Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan reportedly appealed to the MDMK chief not to wave black flags at the Prime Minister as he had done in the past.
"Radhakrishnan is a sweet and long-time friend of mine. It is his responsibility to appeal to me to abstain from protests.
But, headed by me, a black flag protest would take place if Modi comes to Kanyakumari on March 1," Vaiko told reporters.
Last month, Vaiko had staged a black flag demonstration when the prime minister arrived at Madurai to lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
MDMK cadres released black balloons and raised slogans against Modi alleging that he had betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery and other issues.
The MDMK has claimed that the Centre had accorded "permission to projects like neutrino and hydrocarbon extraction" which, according to the party, would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of farmers and also affect the common people.
Radhakrishnan and BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan had condemned the MDMK for staging the protest.
